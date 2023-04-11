The savage message Paul Rudd sent Jeremy Renner following snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner has shared the hilarious message Paul Rudd sent him when he woke up in hospital from his snowplow accident.

The actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live where he described how his friend had made him a video pretending he was a fan.

“He made a fake one like I paid him money for a Cameo", Renner said, before the video was shown.

“I hear you’re a little banged up. Got in a fight with a snowblower apparently? Anyway, I just wanted to send this video", Rudd can be heard saying.

"Maybe I’ll get to meet you someday...maybe next time just let the snow melt."

