Dwayne Johnson reveals live-action version of Disney favourite is coming

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has confirmed a live-action version of Disney favourite, Moana, is in the works.

The actor revealed in a Disney shareholders meeting that he will return as Maui, as he was joined in a teaser on the beach by his two daughters, Tia and Jasmine.

"In a way, when I bring Maui to life, I’m doing it in the spirit of my grandfather", he says. 'We found so much inspiration for Maui in the mana and the presence of my late grandfather, the legendary High Chief Peter Maivia."

