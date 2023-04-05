Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson and TOWIE's Pete Wicks have joined forces to create a hilarious parody song, using horrible Daily Mail comments about themselves as the lyrics.

'Pete please have a bath looks like you need one', 34-year-old Wicks sang, while Thompson took heat about being 'arrogant' and 'smug'.

Love Island's Zara McDermott was on the backing vocals.

Fans are already begging the pair to put the track on Spotify, with the streaming platform itself even commenting their approval on the TikTok.

