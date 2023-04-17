Frank Ocean addresses new album rumours during Coachella headline set

Frank Ocean thrilled fans during his headline set at Coachella 2023, revealing that new music could be on the way very soon.

Ocean, who's known for taking unexpected hiatuses, hasn't officially released music since 2019, having only dropped songs via his Apple Music project, Blonded Radio.

“I wanna talk about why we’re here because it’s not because of the new album,” he told the crowd, some of whom had queued for the performance for ten hours.

“Not that there’s not a new album...just not yet."

