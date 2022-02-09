Adele wins Album of the Year at the Brit Awards

Adele won the coveted Album of The Year at this year's Brit Awards with her fourth studio album 30.

After a six-year hiatus, Adele's album went to Number One in the UK and US and became the biggest selling album of 2021, even though it was only released in November.

As well as taking home the biggest award of the night, she also bagged the Artist of The Year award as well as Song of The Year for her hit single "Easy On Me."

She also wowed viewers with her performance of the “I Drink Wine" from her latest album.

The Wire and Luther star, Idris Elba presented the Album of the Year gong to Adele who tearfully dedicated the award to her nine-year-old son Angelo and ex-husband Simon Konecki in her speech.

"I’d like to dedicate this award to my son and to Simon, his dad. This album was all of our journey, not just mine,” Adele said.

