Lorraine Kelly slammed for 'repeatedly misgendering' Sam Smith on live TV

Lorraine Kelly has ruffled feathers after repeatedly misgendering Sam Smith on her ITV show this morning (13 July) - even at one point calling the singer 'fella'.

The topic of discussion was the non-binary artist's extra large (16XL to be precise) outfit at the Barbie premiere.

"It’s a bit big for him. If he was my son, I’d be saying, 'Son, that’s too big for you.'… He’s going to stand out", she said.

"He knows what he’s doing, does that fella."



