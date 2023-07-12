Fans think Titanic's alternative ending would've 'ruined' the film

Despite being 25 years old, Titanic has remained a classic film, but it almost had a very different ending.

In an unearthed clip, the film's alternate ending shows Rose threatening to throw the iconic necklace overboard on the ship when she's stopped by her granddaughter and partner Brock Lovett.

She hands over the necklace for a brief moment, before taking it back and launching it into the ocean.

"You look for treasure in the wrong places, Mr Lovett. Only life is priceless and making each day count", she says.



