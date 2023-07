Ryan Gosling has been heard singing as Ken in the new Barbie movie for the first time - and naturally, Slash is on the guitar.

“I’m just Ken, anywhere else, I’d be a 10", he sings, weeping to Barbie (Margot Robbie) as she prepares to leave Barbie Land.

The sneak preview of the track, titled 'I'm Just Ken', will appear alongside the likes of Ice Spice, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish on the star-studded soundtrack.

