Hilary Duff just revived Lizzie McGuire while on the actors' strike picket line

Lizzie McGuire fans have been left thrilled after Hilary Duff appeared to revive her iconic character while standing out on the picket line of the Hollywood actors' strike.

She was joined by her How I Met Your Father costar Francia Raisa as they hit the SAG picket line outside of Paramount Studios.

The 35-year-old held up a placard, as her song from the 2003 movie 'What Dreams Are Made Of' blared out, and they chanted along.

A Lizzie McGuire reboot was on its way until it got halted in 2020.

