An up-and-coming musician has told the story of how Paul Rudd ended up in one of his music videos, after running into the actor at a Taylor Swift concert.

Claud, who is signed to Phoebe Bridgers' label, reportedly explained to Rudd that one of their songs was inspired by his 'energy', and the 54-year-old was keen to hear the album.

A few email exchanges later, and Rudd starred as a disgruntled mailman in the video for 'A Good Thing'.

"He came for the whole entire day," Claud said on TikTok. "He stayed for like five hours."

