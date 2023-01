Tonight's episode of Love Island (23 January) is set to be another explosive one, with Zara and Olivia coming to blows over Tom's loyalty.

The footballer is currently in a couple with Zara, but has had a number of private conversations with Olivia over who he really likes.

"I'm in a couple with him so it concerns me a bit", Zara says as the pair confront each other, to which Olivia snaps back: "Are you married?"

