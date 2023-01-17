First look: Tonight's Love Island sees bombshell Tom steal one of the girls

Tonight's Love Island preview has landed (17 January), and bombshell Tom Clare, is set to make his choice on who to couple up with - leaving one of the boys single.

A classic challenge revamped for 2023 also sees him 'snog the three fittest islanders', which he chose as Lana, Olivia, and Tanyel.

The other contestants are seen looking on nervously as the six-foot-five footballer reveals who he's stealing around the firepit.

Drama is already brewing.

