Stephen Bear proposed to his girlfriend over the weekend at Paris' iconic Moulin Rouge, as he awaits his sentencing for revenge porn.

The reality star was seen on TikTok yelling at the venue's guests over a balcony, before popping the question to Jessica Smith - who said yes.

"It broadcasted live on the streets of France next to the Eiffel Tower for 100’s of thousands to see", he boasted on social media.

Bear remains on bail until 31 January.

