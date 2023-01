Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is being heaped with compliments for its portrayal of what it's like to live with anxiety and panic attacks.

In the Dreamworks film, the cat (originally known from Shrek), is left lying on the ground, breathless as his dog friend, Perrito, tries to calm him down.

"It was nice to see struggles, that I too encountered, in a children animation", one Twitter user posted of the scene.

