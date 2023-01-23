Beyoncé earned around $280,000 per minute for Dubai concert

It's thought that Beyoncé was raking in $280,000 per minute for her private concert in Dubai over the weekend - allegedly totalling $24 million in total for the show.

The 41-year-old did her first show in five years to mark the opening of new hotel, Atlantis The Royal, which was attended by the biggest names in Hollywood, including Olivia Culpo, Halle and Chloe Bailey, and Jay-Z.

Other performers on the night included Tiësto, and Swedish House Mafia.

