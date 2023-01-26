Paul Mescal adorably reacts to Oscar nomination on sister's TikTok

Paul Mescal's sister, Nell, is going viral after recording the star's reaction to being nominated for an Oscar in Aftersun.

The 19-year-old films herself on TikTok getting ready for the day, as she stares longingly at the countdown timer to the nomination announcements.

Excited to find out her brother is up for Best Actor, she heads over to see him, and it's safe to say he's as giddy as you would be receiving that kind of news, even doing a little dance.

