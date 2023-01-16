Titanic director debunks Jack raft theory with experiment in new documentary

Titanic director James Cameron has debunked the theory that Jack could have survived, in a new documentary celebrating 25 years of the film.

In the National Geographic documentary, Cameron explores whether both Jack and Rose could have fit on the raft, saving them both.

The participants were even subjected to the grizzly cold temperatures that the main characters would have been.

Unfortunately, however, it was never going to end well for Jack.

