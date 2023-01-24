Lewis Capaldi shares hilarious moment his 'balls dropped' while performing

x
Video
Lewis Capaldi suffered an awkward blunder during his recent Newcastle concert, when his voice decided to crack mid-song.
The Scottish star was performing his new, emotional ballad 'Pointless' when his voice suddenly went high-pitched for a brief second.
Thankfully, he took it in his stride, and even said to the audience straight after: "My balls just dropped".
However, the audience didn't seem to care and carried on belting out the track despite the hiccup.
