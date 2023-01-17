Eight of the most jaw-dropping moments from Love Island's opening episode

Love Island 2023 has officially kicked off, and the South Africa villa is filled with singles ready to find romance.

Maya Jama has taken over from Laura Whitmore as host, and heads are already turning among the contestants, just moments after choosing the person they want to couple up with.

PE teacher Kai was stolen from Olivia by Tanyel, leaving the ring girl with farmer, Will - who she hasn't expressed too much interest in. It could be his tattoo of another girl, though.

Love Island continues tonight (17 January) on ITV2.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters