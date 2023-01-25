Dumped Love Island bombshell, David Salako, has spoken out on the rumours that Zara and Olivia knew each other before entering the dating show.

The Essex-based money adviser took to TikTok to answer the burning question, and confirm that their fallouts in the villa were genuine.

“Yes, this is something that was discussed in the villa. So I think Zara told everyone that she knew Liv and then Liv confirmed", he said in response to the question.

"I want to confirm that the beef with Zara and Olivia is 100 per cent real.”

