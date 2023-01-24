Paul Mescal's first TV acting role resurfaces following Oscar nomination

Following Paul Mescal's Oscar nomination for 'Aftersun', fans are remembering the first time he appeared on screen - in an advert for sausages.

The Normal People star made his acting debut in 2018 in an advert for Irish sausage brand, Denny.

In the clip, a young Mescal plays an Irish teenager who eats one of the sausages, and is then inspired to travel the world.

However, instead of heading somewhere exotic following a spin of the globe, he ends up in the County Mayo town of Ballyhaunis.

