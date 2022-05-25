Tom Cruise takes terrified James Corden on Top Gun fighter jet ride

Tom Cruise managed to talk James Corden into the back of a Top Gun-style plane for the flight of his life to celebrate the latest movie.

As part of The Late Late Show, the host held up a 'help me' sign in the window from the back of a 1944 fighter jet, while Tom Cruise rode in the front.

“Are you good?” Cruise said to Corden while flying the plane.

“Why don’t we just head back and get a drink or something?” Corden replied.

