You can now own the original axe from The Shining as it goes up for auction

The original axe used in iconic 1980 horror movie The Shining is going up for auction later this week.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house who are reportedly handling the listing told TMZ that the prop is in very good condition, and comes in a shadow box frame along with photos from the movie.

Bidding starts at $50,000 (£38.4k) but it's expected to go for around $100,000 (£76.6k).

Jack Torrance (portrayed by Jack Nicholson) wielded the axe during a scene in which he delivers his most famous line: “Here’s Johnny!”

