Hayley Williams joins Billie Eilish on stage at Coachella to duet Paramore banger

Paramore's Hayley Williams joined Billie Eilish for her Coachella headline slot to perform an acoustic version of a nostalgic favourite.

Sitting down with Billie's brother Finneas, the pair harmonized an angelic cover of pop-pink track 'Misery Business'.

Paramore stopped playing the song as one lyric in the 2007 hit apparently 'held back feminism' - but she seemed to be enjoying rocking out with Billie as they bowed down to each other.

"Oh my f*****g God. Absolutely what on earth could be cooler than that? I’m dead serious," Billie doted to the crowd.

