The Academy reveals Will Smith was asked to leave Oscars but 'refused'

Following the dramatic events of Sunday's Oscar ceremony, The Academy has come out to say that Will Smith was asked to leave, but 'refused'.

Despite winning Best Actor, disciplinary action is also being taken against him, after he got on stage to slap Chris Rock following a joke about wife, Jada's alopecia.

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” the Academy said. “While we would like to clarify that Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognise we could have handled the situation differently.”

