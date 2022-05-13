Peter Andre opens up on how the 'chipolata' story has affected his mental health

Peter Andre has opened up about how the 'chipolata' story taking centre stage in the Wagatha Christie trial has affected his mental health.

In a video posted to Instagram, the singer discussed his 15 years of torment, and how things would be different if roles were reversed.

"We all know now it was just a made-up story, but it’s a little more serious than that," he said. " I don’t think it’s fair something like this can happen again and we talk about mental health...about being kind...and nothing seems to have changed."

