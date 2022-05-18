President Zelensky gets touching standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival

President Zelensky received a heartwarming standing ovation after delivering a speech via Zoom at the Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking about cinema vs reality, he referenced Charlie Chaplin, telling the audience: "The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people.

"We need a new Chaplin to prove today that cinema is not mute. Will cinema keep quiet, or will it speak up?" he said.

The film shown changed its name from 'Z' to 'Final Cut', dissociating it with Russian propaganda.

