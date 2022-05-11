Norway's Eurovision press conference is the most bizarre thing you'll see today

If you don't find Norway's Eurovision entry Subwoolfer bizarre enough, just wait until you hear how they handled the press conference.

The anonymous group known only by their yellow wolf costumes are tipped as one of the favourites for their song about feeding wolves bananas.

However, digital creator, Jovie, wanted answers. "Here on earth, wolves do not eat bananas...are wolves vegan on the moon?" she questioned.

The wolves looked puzzled before their spokesperson added: "On the moon we have a secret banana layer... and we're having a lot of bananas."

