Hollywood special effects artist recalls making prosthetic penis for Chris Hemsworth

An Oscar-winning special effects makeup artist appeared on This Morning to discuss the ins and outs of the job - including what it was like to make a prosthetic penis for Chris Hemsworth.

Matthew Mungle explained how Hemsworth even took home the work he made for the actor's appearance in 2015 film, Vacation.

"Production gave it to him in a shadow box and he put it on his mantelpiece with his Thor hammer," Mungle admitted, before joking: “So he’s got both hammers together."

A prosthetic penis from scratch can cost around $2500.



