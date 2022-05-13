Elizabeth Olsen accidentally revealed Doctor Strange 2 plot seven years ago

It turns out that Elizabeth Olsen predicted the plot of Doctor Strange 2 in an interview that came out seven years ago, when she was asked what the Scarlet Witch might do next.

"I mean, my favourite is House of M but that would never happen," she said in the 2015 Avengers: Age of Ultron junket.

"But if she could have two fake babies and everyone tell her that they don't exist and her just go nuts, that would be unbelievable – but I don't think they're going to do that."

