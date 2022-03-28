'Love will make you do crazy things' Will Smith addresses Oscars slap in speech

Shortly after the Chris Rock slap that sent the internet into meltdown, Will Smith addressed the moment as he collected his Academy Award for 'Best Actor'.

Breaking down in tears during his acceptance, the King Richard actor apologised to The Academy, adding: “You gotta be able to take abuse and have people talk crazy about you. In this business, people abuse you and you gotta smile and pretend like that’s ok.

“Art imitates life! I looked like the crazy father, just like they said. But love will make you do crazy things.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.



