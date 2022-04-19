Eastenders actor says he earned £1000 per episode - and got a bonus for repeats

A former-Eastenders actor claims he was earning £1000 per episode - and got 80% of his fee when Sunday repeats were on.

Rory Jennings played the role of Craig Dixon between 27 July and 7 September 2007.

"In theory, you could be in four episodes a week...which would be £4,000," he told The Fellas podcast.

The hosts were shocked at the figure, and it led fans to question just what incredible package the soap's main characters could expect.

