'We Don't Talk About Bruno' has been named the 'greatest Disney song of all time'

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from Encanto has topped Billboard's 'Greatest Disney Song of All Time' ranking.

The viral salsa song, written by Hamilton's Lin Manuel Miranda, was the first to hit number one in the charts since 1993, and is now officially bigger than 'Let it Go' from Frozen.

"This is amazing, this is an opportunity to show the cha cha cha!", actor Mauro Castillo told Billboard of the importance of Latin representation. "Having that in the highest place is inspirational for all of us."

