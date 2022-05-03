Video

Lewis Hamilton reflects on being 'lonely' having only black family in F1

Racing pro Lewis Hamilton has been reflecting on the loneliness of having the only black family in F1 - and that out of 40,000 jobs in the industry, just 1% are taken up by those from black backgrounds.

"It's been quite a lonely journey...it's just been me and my family," he recalled. "We're the only black family."

"I've been racing 29 years - I'm 37 now - but I've been professional for 16 years. I've most often been the only person of colour in a room."


