Lewis Hamilton reflects on being 'lonely' having only black family in F1

Racing pro Lewis Hamilton has been reflecting on the loneliness of having the only black family in F1 - and that out of 40,000 jobs in the industry, just 1% are taken up by those from black backgrounds.

"It's been quite a lonely journey...it's just been me and my family," he recalled. "We're the only black family."

"I've been racing 29 years - I'm 37 now - but I've been professional for 16 years. I've most often been the only person of colour in a room."



