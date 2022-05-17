Jake Daniels considered waiting until he retired to come out as gay

The first gay male footballer to publicly come out since 1990 has admitted he considered waiting until he'd retired to do it - despite being just 17 years old.

Blackpool player, Jake Daniels, sat down with Sky to describe the ‘massive relief’ he felt being able to live his true self.

“I asked myself if I should wait until I’ve retired to come out. No other player in the professional game here is out," he said. "I am hoping that by coming out I can be a role model."

