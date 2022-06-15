Tyson Fury reveals he'll do fights for 'entertainment' after vowing to retire

Tyson Fury reveals he'll continue to do fights for 'entertainment', despite vowing to retire from boxing.

Appearing on GMB to discuss what's next, he said that the exhibition fights will mean he's 'not there to win or lose' but to 'enjoy'.

"In an exhibition, you can fight old-timers, famous people...whoever you want," he told presenters while sitting on his iconic gold throne. "I'm looking at fighting Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno...whoever!"

He even admitted he'd like to have a go with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Now that, we'd love to see.



Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

