Nick Kyrgios hits back as Tsitsipas calls him ‘evil bully' following chaotic match

Controversial tennis ace Nick Kyrgios has hit back at Stefanos Tsitsipas, after accusations of him being an 'evil bully'.

Saturday's match between the pair got heated, and resulted in a $4,000 fine for Kyrgios (plus his fine for spitting at a fan), and Tsitsipas, $10,000 for hitting a ball into the stands.

"He's that soft," Kyrgios said in the interview room of the comments. "I'm not sure how I bullied him. He was the one hitting balls at me. He was the one who hit a spectator."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

