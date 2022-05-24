Dog hired to help athletes prioritise their mental health in sport

The University of North Carolina's baseball team have hired a training room assistance dog to help the athletes with their mental health - and ball fetching.

Remington the retriever's official title is psychiatric medical alert facility rehabilitation service dog, and aims to help people smile on bad days.

Pitcher, Dalton Pence, blew out his elbow and had the devastating news his college career would be delayed, but Remington was instantly a lifeline.

“He was right there by my side...knowing that settled the anxiety and stress a little bit,” he said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

