England cricket team celebrate memorable Test win with kebabs

Following a strong win over New Zealand in their second Test, the England cricket team celebrated in true style: at a kebab shop.
They'd come from chasing down 299 in just 50 overs.
The team were spotted queuing for their takeaway in Mega Munch near Nottingham city centre, where Ollie Pope opted for a donner meat and chips (with extra donner, obviously).
Sky Sports presenter Gary Taphouse even quote-tweeted the clip, writing: "Everyone needs to find someone who looks at them the way Ollie Pope looks at his kebab."
