Grim moment footballer's tooth falls out on live TV

Football fans are cringing at the horrifying moment a Newcastle player's tooth was left hanging by a thread mid-match.

Callum Wilson took a whack to the face during the Arsenal game, when medics ran over and it was clear one of his teeth had been seriously dislodged.

"He's going to have a visit from the tooth fairy in the morning," one fan joked on social media.

The game was Wilson's first start in months following an injury. Hopefully, a blow to the tooth doesn't prevent him kicking about for even longer.



Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

