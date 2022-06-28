Video

Baseball crowd had best reaction to young girl nailing a bottle flip

A young girl at a New York Yankees-Houston Astros baseball game stole the show when she nailed the perfect bottle flip - and the crowd went wild.

"Everyone was watching her. They were all saying 'oohhhhh' every time the bottle fell over and that’s why (it) got my attention to turn around," @Saquon_Gleyber, who filmed the events, told ABC. "She was flipping the bottle for around five minutes."

Despite taking place during a crucial moment of the game, the stand backed the girl completely, jumping around and cheering as she nailed it.

baseball
