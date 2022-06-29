Video

Caitlyn Jenner says she's 'out to protect women in sports' in transgender row

Caitlyn Jenner has insisted she's 'out to protect women in sports' as she continues to defend the exclusion of trans people in a professional setting.

The Olympic gold medallist added that “everyone can be furious” but that she “doesn’t care”, as she appeared on GMB to express her views on a new policy banning transgender women from swimming races.

Jenner has just launched Jenner racing, a new W-Series team that is all-female.

caitlyn jenner
