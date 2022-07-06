Video

Nick Kyrgios ignores Wimbledon's all-white rule and tells reporter 'I do what I want'

Nick Kyrgios was not taking nonsense during a Wimbledon press conference, where he was challenged over his decision to ignore the all-white clothing rules.

"We all know the Wimbledon dress code rules are very strict...why then would you walk on court with bright red trainers and an interview in a red cap?" the interviewer asked.

"Because I do what I want. I'm not above the rules. I just like wearing my Jordans," he responded.

"It's more attention for me. What's that saying? Any publicity is good publicity, right?"

