Bernie Ecclestone hits back at Hamilton's 'rubbish' criticism of 'older voices'

Bernie Ecclestone has slammed Lewis Hamilton's comments on giving "older people a platform", just hours after he said the F1 champion should have "brushed aside" racist comments made by Nelson Piquet.

The 91-year-old appeared on Piers Morgan: Uncensored to hit back.

“A complete load of rubbish. If he’s referring to me… there’s nothing I’ve done," he defended.

He went on to describe Hamilton's age comments: “It’s terribly rude to say somebody is undersized or is a fat person. It’s the same sort of feeling.”

“I’m not racist. Quite the opposite actually.”

