Video

Bernie Ecclestone hits back at Hamilton's 'rubbish' criticism of 'older voices'

Bernie Ecclestone has slammed Lewis Hamilton's comments on giving "older people a platform", just hours after he said the F1 champion should have "brushed aside" racist comments made by Nelson Piquet.

The 91-year-old appeared on Piers Morgan: Uncensored to hit back.

“A complete load of rubbish. If he’s referring to me… there’s nothing I’ve done," he defended.

He went on to describe Hamilton's age comments: “It’s terribly rude to say somebody is undersized or is a fat person. It’s the same sort of feeling.”

“I’m not racist. Quite the opposite actually.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

bernie ecclestone
Up next News

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz