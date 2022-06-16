Prince William visited England women's football team training for the Euros, and he even told them to look out for Princess Charlotte as a "star for the future".

While the Duke failed to score any goals against the pros, they did thank him by gifting three shirts with his children's names and ages on them to take home.

“Charlotte wants me to tell you she’s really good in goal...a budding star for the future,” he told the players.

"We’re all so proud of you, and you should be really proud of yourselves."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

