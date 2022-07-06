Nick Kyrgios admits he's 'approaching $800,000' in tennis fines

Controversial tennis ace Nick Kyrgios admits he's 'approaching 800 grand' in fines for his behaviour during matches.

During Wimbledon 2022 alone, he's spat at a fan, and exchanged heated words with both referees and competitors.

"Every time we get fined it goes to charity...and I'm like, I don't know why you told me that," he joked on the Turn Up The Talk podcast.

"I don't think all the time it's been fair but I say I'd be approaching...800 grand I reckon."

He also noted he gets punished more harshly for lesser issues.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

