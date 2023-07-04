Steven Gerrard roasted for speaking 'Scouse-Arabic' ahead of Al-Ettifaq move

Steven Gerrard is being mercilessly roasted online for his Al-Ettifaq announcement video after his attempt at speaking Arabic.

The footballer-turned-manager will be heading out to the Middle East and seemed to be immersing himself in the culture in the clip - but fans couldn't help but noticed the way his much-loved Scouse accent shone through.

"I am Steven Gerrard. I am an Ettifaqi. See you soon", he says in the local language.

However, one commenter was quick to point out: "He sounds like his teacher's just asked him in French what he does in a day."

