Rhea Ripley: 'Some things in wrestling are really silly but we know how to protect each other'

Rhea Ripley has opened up about around the discourse surrounding wrestlers taking dangerous bumps in the ring.

"It's funny sometimes seeing the things that the wrestling universe, gets a bit wild about because being in the business we know that, we're professionals and we can see when someone is hurt and when someone has protected themselves even though it looks risky," said the 26-year-old superstar adding: "So yes, there's going to be uproar no matter what but we know what we're doing."

When it comes to wrestlers taking particularly risky moves directly onto their heads or necks the WWE Women's World Champion said: "That's why we have strong necks, that's why we do our exercises, that's why we have the best medical that we can get to help heal ourselves so we can do these things. And yes, like I said, there's always going to be something.

"There's always going to be something and some things I think are really silly, like if you jump from a height and know that you're going to fall on the concrete, like that stuff, I'm not there for, but when it comes to a wrestling move that you know you can save yourself or protect the person that you're in the ring with, then I think it's okay."

‘WWE brings Money In The Bank to The O2 in London on Saturday 1st July. For tickets visit: https://www.wwe.com/event/money-in-the-bank. Fans can tune in on the WWE Network.’

