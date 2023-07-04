Anthony Joshua uses mattress as a punch bag to train for his next big fight

x
Video
Anthony Joshua is currently undergoing preparations for his potential August fight against Dillian Whyte, and has posted a video of himself improvising when it comes to training.
The former heavyweight champion could be seen in the clip punching a mattress, as if it were a punching bag.
Naturally, Tyson Fury was quick to weigh-in on the situation, commenting 'Proper sausage' alongside laughing emojis under the post.
The last time AJ took on Whyte in 2015, he walked away victorious with a knockout.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Up next Sport