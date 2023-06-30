Rhea Ripley reveals why Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have done so well in WWE

Both Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have impressed WWE audiences since making their in-ring debuts and now WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has revealed why both celebrities have found so much success in wrestling.

"Bad Bunny, he loves WWE. He watched it growing up, he loves everything about it, like he's a true fan. So him coming into WWE, I didn't really have a problem with because you could see the passion behind it. Like he was so excited, he trained, he got better, and he just like persevered and wanted to have a fantastic match. And him and Damian Priest, I want to say, had the best match at Backlash. It was absolutely insane.

"And then Logan Paul, he is such an athlete. Yes, he's not around as much and I'm not entirely sure how much he does love the business, but there's that little bit of passion where you could see how excited he gets when he is in the ring and that's cool to see.

"So whoever it is that comes in next, I don't know who I would want to come in as long as they respect the business and they have passion behind it because so many of us dedicate years of our life and throw away time with our family to be here doing the one thing that we love. So a little bit of respect on the wrestling world would be fantastic."‘

WWE brings Money In The Bank to The O2 in London on Saturday 1st July. For tickets visit: https://www.wwe.com/event/money-in-the-bank. Fans can tune in on the WWE Network.’